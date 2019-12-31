Want no ads? View Plans
Lancaster County Conservation District

Wildlife-Safe Spotted Lanternfly Trap Event

Use this sign-up to guarantee a free spotted lanternfly trap. You may choose ONE of the following: one circle trap OR one roll of sticky tape. I will and have already deleted extra entries. I would love to give everyone a ton of traps but I also want everyone to have an opportunity to try them out. Thank you so much for understanding! 

Event is on September 13th from 1-4pm at Columbia Crossing.

Details of the event are on Raven Ridge Wildlife Center's Facebook page. You will be able to ask spotted lanternfly questions, learn how to set up a trap, learn how to remove an animal from sticky tape, and get information guides and free goodies. We hope to see you there! 

With questions, contact Amanda Goldsmith, 717-299-5361 ext. 2562, [email protected]

 

 

Created by:   Amanda Goldsmith
 
Already signed up? You can change your sign up.

Available Slot

Sticky Tape with Mesh (27)

You may choose only ONE roll of sticky tape or ONE circle trap. Your sign-up will be changed to just one trap if you sign-up for more than one. You may request extra in the comment if I have more available at the event.

  
All slots filled
Nevin Kraybill
can't wait
Rodney Young
Larry Ewing
Dan Kline
Linda Campbell
Rick Merrell
Christine Merrill
I need one of each
John Gainer
Nancy Stewart
Durwood Helms
Thank you.
Kathleen Railing
Linda Gort
Our native garden group has a tour at the same time on 9/13. Can my husband pick up for others who are signed up ?
Lenny Walton
Barbara Julian
Jeremy Railing
Kara Kulp
Marcy Kulp
Cecile Zorach
Susan Minnich
Thanks
Peg Longenecker
Miriam Nachbar
Suzanne Long
Cheryl Goffus
Thank you
Tracy H
Thank you for providing this.
Tom Heil
Mark Russell
Jim Rogers
I have a poplar tree that is covered with lantern flies. I’ve tried tape and sticky substance from Stauffers but it’s not working.

Bag Circle Trap (87)

You may choose only ONE roll of sticky tape or ONE circle trap. Your sign-up will be changed to just one trap if you sign-up for more than one. You may request extra in the comment if I have more available at the event.

  
All slots filled
Phil Kresge
Christine Bunce
luanne mikos
if 3 available. we have 3 trees
Jen Kent
B Kraybill
Cindy Barker
Nancy Patrick
Jeff Swarr
I have 3 trees with Lanternflys on them
Kelley Tonkay
James Campbell
D Geib
Wilmer Musser
Mike Matto
If not all accounted for could use another
Kristen Buckwalter
Would take 2 if available
Shirley Sears
Patti Kulp
Daniel Zapotok
Charity Loucks
Alan Railing
I would take an extra if they are availlable.
Andrea Railing
Bob Weidenmuller
Jack Thomas
Additional 1-2 if available please.
Bob Aeppli
PENNY STAUFFER
Keith Saylor
Barbar Baker
If sticky tape available also, I'd appreciate it.
Mary Hetrick
Will take an additional one if available
Lisa Hill
Thank you for offering these traps!
Dan Audette
will take an additional one if available
Michael Young
Tara Rudy
If there are extra left we will take as many as you can give use! Our hard is filled with them!
Miriam Nachbar
Tom Stottlemyer Stottlemyer
Amy Newswanger
Bill Chalfant
Gerald Harden
Need to do our part
Renae Vardaro
Natalie McAllister
Karen Zutell
Denny Weller
Nick Demianovich
Tom Heil
Kevin and Sue Powell
MARIE KELLY
Dave Wise
Jim Zuch
2 extra if available please
John Babcock
Idette Groff
I would appreciate a second one if available.
Molly Olmsted
Nicole And Konrad Kreiser
Would take 1 additional trap if available! Thanks! :)
Linda Feiler
Thank you and if you have extras of any would be great. Have tons of Lanturnflys
Eileen Hess
Don Dillman
Thank you! Would appreciate sticky tape if available for another tree.
CARL FAIX
Chris Brode
Thank You
Michael Tait
Laurie Martin
If you have extra we have 2 trees
Mishon Eberly
DallasDiane Wolgemuth
Thank you! We could use one of each if available.
Patty Shiffler
I am interested in the sticky tape trap if more are available,
Kim Stevens
Terry Sangrey
Sticky Tape
Andrea Smith
WAYNE YOHE
Caroline Gangl
Linda Contrestan
Penny Mason
Bag Circle Trap. Thank you!
Yvonne Yohe
thank you!
Kenneth Chastain
Keith Barker
I would take a second if available, thank you
Deborah Miller
Heather Rodriguez
Lisa Adams
Infected tree has three main trunks. Which method is better?
Betty Serafin
I would take an extra one if available
Brian Elsbernd
elizabeth heisey
We have wooded areas on our property and many areas of these bugs. I could use extra of either offering if you have them.
seth doman
thank you
Chris Hershey
Gwen Norton
Steve Norton
Jonathan Norton
Amy Brunner
Judy Palmer
2 treesj
Cathy N
2 if available as we have 2 infected trees
Daniel Stoltzfus
Alessia Conklin Wood
Sharron Kreider
NO SLOTS AVAILABLE. SIGN UP IS FULL.