Lancaster County Conservation District

Wildlife-Safe Spotted Lanternfly Trap Event

Use this sign-up to guarantee a free spotted lanternfly trap. You may choose ONE of the following: one circle trap OR one roll of sticky tape. I will and have already deleted extra entries. I would love to give everyone a ton of traps but I also want everyone to have an opportunity to try them out. Thank you so much for understanding!

Event is on September 13th from 1-4pm at Columbia Crossing.

Details of the event are on Raven Ridge Wildlife Center's Facebook page. You will be able to ask spotted lanternfly questions, learn how to set up a trap, learn how to remove an animal from sticky tape, and get information guides and free goodies. We hope to see you there!

With questions, contact Amanda Goldsmith, 717-299-5361 ext. 2562, [email protected]