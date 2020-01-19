Lewisburg Storm CleanUp

1/19/2020 Storm Clean Up - Lewisburg

We are organizing a community wide clean up day to help home owners impacted by the tornados to get their properties cleaned up from debris.

We will be assembling teams to leave from Lewisburg High School at 1pm to go to homes and offer assistance. We are asking anyone wishing to particpate to please sign up for a slot. We will accept any # of volunteers! You do not have to have all your own equipment - but we are seeing some people who have access to equipment!

Please review the available slots below and click on the button to sign up. Thank you!

If you are interested in forming a Cleanup Crew - Team - gather your people, sign up here (so we know how many to expect) and show up! You can stay together!!

We don't think this is a project for children under the age of 13.

We want to account for # of volunteers and man hours - we will need each person to sign in. The county has requested this so we can utilize this information for MEMA.

Agenda For The Day:

12pm - 1pm - Assemble at Lewisburg High School to have teams assigned and crew to eat lunch.

1pm - 5pm - Teams work in the community

5pm - Teams come back to Lewisburg to sign out - Team Captains will need to give a recap of # of homes, needs identified, etc.

THANK YOU FOR participating!!

01/19/2020 (Sun.)

1:00pm - 5:00pm EST

Craft Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654