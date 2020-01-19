Want no ads? View Plans
Lewisburg Storm CleanUp

1/19/2020 Storm Clean Up - Lewisburg

We are organizing a community wide clean up day to help home owners impacted by the tornados to get their properties cleaned up from debris.

We will be assembling teams to leave from Lewisburg High School at 1pm to go to homes and offer assistance. We are asking anyone wishing to particpate to please sign up for a slot. We will accept any # of volunteers! You do not have to have all your own equipment - but we are seeing some people who have access to equipment!

Please review the available slots below and click on the button to sign up. Thank you!

If you are interested in forming a Cleanup Crew - Team - gather your people, sign up here (so we know how many to expect) and show up! You can stay together!! 

We don't think this is a project for children under the age of 13.

We want to account for # of volunteers and man hours - we will need each person to sign in. The county has requested this so we can utilize this information for MEMA.

Agenda For The Day:

12pm - 1pm - Assemble at Lewisburg High School to have teams assigned and crew to eat lunch.

1pm - 5pm - Teams work in the community

5pm - Teams come back to Lewisburg to sign out - Team Captains will need to give a recap of # of homes, needs identified, etc.

THANK YOU FOR participating!!

 

 

Date: 01/19/2020 (Sun.)

Time: 1:00pm - 5:00pm EST

Location: Lewlisburg High School
Craft Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654

Created by:   Jaime Ross
 
Available Slots Date (mm/dd/yyyy EST)

Clean Up Crew

Please bring any yard equipment you have available such as: Rakes, Wheel Barrel, Trailer, Straps, Gloves, Chain Saw, 4 Wheeler, etc --- IF YOU DONT HAVE EQUIPMENT BRING YOURSELF, OUTDOOR SHOES, GLOVES AND WE WILL PUT YOU WITH A CREW!!!!

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm)

 
157 slots filled - more available
Jake Storey
I have rakes gloves and chainswaw
Mandy Johnson
Rake and gloves.will help with whatever is needed
Kim Tarsi
4wheelers and small trailer
Kristi Brignole
I can purchase a rake and gloves and bring myself
Dennis Heiges
Thanks for setting this up
Vickie Thomasson (3)
We have yard rakes
John Castlemun
Helping clean up
Danny Nichols
I can give of my time.
Bonnie Allison (5)
Pristine cleans is happy to help
Amber Helps (6)
Team Helps
Ron+Dawn Campbell (2)
2 people to help
Bettie Scheuerman
I’m also knowledgeable of Mitigation
Sheila Clark
I can come after church to help with whatever clean up is needed. Have gloves and rake
Erin Purcell (7)
7 individuals for my team
Lindsey Goudge
I can help but I don’t have equipment I might be able to get some though
Jason Goudge
Happy to help
Donna Mcdaniel (3)
Can help with clean up
Kyle Coker (2)
Hands and feet of Jesus
Colton Ellis
I have straps, takes, shovels, etc
Linda Mitchell
Will be at LHS at 11
Krystal Engler
Put us with Tammy & Shane Jorgensen
Jonanthan Engler
Put me with tammy & shane jorgensen
Nicholas Bronge
Put me with Blaine Neville
Justice Mallett
Blaine Neville, Joshua Mallett, Nick Bronge
Tiffany Harris (30)
OBHS Interact volunteers + a few adults
Darren Paseur (2)
My wife and myself will help. I have a chainsaw, wheelbarrow & trailer
Diane &amp;amp; Rob Butler (4)
Team Helps
Mike And Beth Baxter (6)
Help clean up
Tanya Mcfadden
Would love to help
Lauren Huffstatler
put me with Avery Hughes
Avery Hughes
Put me with Lauren Huffstatler
Taylor Cianciolo
i have gloves
Josh Crain
I have a fourwheeler and chainsaw
Wesley Duckworth
Ready to work!
Alexis Lariviere (3)
Alexis Lariviere, Ray Lariviere, Edna Mercer
Amy Koonce (5)
Family of 5, we have a chainsaw, rakes, and gloves for ourselves
Julie Cox (2)
Clean up
Ross Giamportone (2)
Clean up
Jennifer Braden (3)
Myself and Rylee and Spencer. Phil has previously signed up
Kallie Durley
Will be there with gloves, ready to work.
Ken DeGray
Will be prepared for cleanup with takes and gloves or can help deliver food if needed
Nathan DeGray
Cleanup or food delivery
Randall Hoover (2)
One person is aged 13 (son)
Amanda Lee (4)
Have pickup, 4 wheeler, trailer, chainsaw, rake and gloves. With OBHS interact (Tiffany Harris)
Angela Glover (5)
NA
Ken Adams
To help as needed.
Carol Raggio (3)
Maybe put us together
Susan Harris (2)
My husband and I are coming. He can bring our four-wheeler, a chain saw and a utility trailer. He thinks it is too wet to. Ring the tractor with the front-end loader unless you think there is a place it is needed.
Tina Mitchell (2)
2 people to help
Rachel Kirmeyer (2)
2 people Bringing chainsaw, wheelbarrow, possibly trailer and 4 wheeler
Riley Littleton (2)
Mike & Riley Littleton
Kyle Purser
.
Jim Cole (2)
Two people with light yard equipment like rakes
Mel Gunter (4)
frontend loader trailer chainsaw
Danny McCullough
I have chainsaw and can bring 18’ trailer if needed
Tammy Jorgensen (4)
We have rakes, 4 wheeler, chain saw
Ruth Shannon (2)
We have racks chain saw and limb cutter
Jane Massie
Team Helps
Logan Durley (2)
Working crew
Summer King (2)
King party of 2 - please put us with the Kuc family
Skylar Youngblood
i have gloves and outdoor clothes
Selena Youngblood
i have gloves and outdoor clothes
Casey Kirkpatrick
Would like to help cleanup also!
Dale Snow
1 person
Food Preparation

We need people to help deliver food to home owners in the affected area of Lewisburg.

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm) (12)

 
All slots filled
Mandy Johnson
I can prepare or deliver.
Mary Caldwell
I can prepare and deliver food.. whatever is needed. I’m equipped to prepare food for 50.
Dorothy Ruiz
I can help deliver and serve food
Michelle Davis
I can help with delivering
Amanda Enlow
I can deliver food.
Hannah Cooper
My mom and I will be able to pick up/make and deliver food.
Anna Howell
Can deliver and/or food prep
Angela Brown
Can help deliver food
Andrea Fletcher
Andy & I can help deliver.
Casey Kirkpatrick
We are able to deliver food and supplies! Wednesday, Thursday, and this weekend!
Crystal Starkey
I can bring a couple pans of lasagna and help distribute
Marlene Kohr
I can help with delivering and serving food

Cooking Food

We need people to help with meal prep and distribution to the volunteers- This group will need to arrive on site by 11am.

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm) (8)

 
All slots filled
Mary Caldwell
I can prepare home cooked food or sandwiches and snacks for up to 50.
Dorothy Ruiz
I can do whatever is needed
Tonya Cooper
I can do 50 sandwich plates. Sandwich, chips & cookie. I can distribute also.
Amy Denison
Help get food ready and distribute to volunteers
Marc ZHAO (2)
my wife (Yau) and I (two people)
Lois Ketcham
do I bring food items or just prepare?
Linda Mitchell
Be at LHS at 11?

Equipment: 4 Wheeler

Only the owner or a designated person from owner should operate a 4 wheeler. We think this will be helpful to move heavy logs down to the road. Operated at your own risk.

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm) (10)

 
All slots filled
Jody Vinson
Side by side mini excavator
Ashlee Clum
Side x side mini truck to load wood/pull logs
Erin Purcell
We have 1 4-wheeler
Charles Bearden (2)
2 skidsteers (bobcats)
Dennis Schell
1 4 wheeler and log chain.
Donny Olivo
One 4 wheeler, trailer, and saw
Josh Crain
I have a fourwheeler
Michael Collier
Bringing skid steer
Colton Cleary
Side by side

Equipment: Trailer

We think having each crew to have access to a trailer will be helpful in hauling debris to the road. Operated at own risk.

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm) (10)

 
All slots filled
Jake Storey
I have a trailer
Jody Vinson
Four wheeler
Samuel Sayger
Trailer
Erin Purcell
We have one trailer to haul debris.
Blaine Neville
Flat bed truck
Charles Bearden
landscape truck & trailers
Billy Rushing
Truck and trailer
Dennis Schell
One trailer
Joshua Mallett
Please group Blaine Neville, Nick Bronge, Justice Mallett, Melvin Gunter, and Jason Raggit together with me.
Keith Nixon
Truck and trailer and side by side

Chain Saws

We think each crew having at least 2 members who can operate a chain saw will be helpful. Only owners of the chainsaw should operate at their own risk.

01/19/2020
(Sun, 1:00pm - 5:00pm) (10)

 
All slots filled
Jody Vinson (2)
2 saws
Bryan Maxwell
Chain saw
Samuel Sayger
Chainsaw and gloves
John Sayger
Chainsaw and gloves
Joe Kuc
I have a chain saw, gloves and a rake
Blaine Neville
Chain saw
Dennis Heiges
I have a chainsaw
Dennis Schell
One chain saw
Josh Crain
I have a chainsaw
